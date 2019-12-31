5G Networks (ASX:5GN) Trading Down 2%

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 23,424 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.77 ($0.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.76.

5G Networks Company Profile (ASX:5GN)

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

