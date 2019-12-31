$572.13 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce sales of $572.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $582.64 million. Copart posted sales of $484.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. Copart’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copart by 64.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 8,848.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.86. 1,175,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,969. Copart has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.