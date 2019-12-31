$380.30 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $380.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.81 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $355.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 166,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,095. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $44.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 223,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,066 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

