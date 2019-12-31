$33.86 Million in Sales Expected for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to post $33.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Endologix posted sales of $34.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year sales of $141.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.10 million to $141.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $149.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.60 million to $151.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELGX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

ELGX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 193,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,341. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Endologix has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Endologix in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

