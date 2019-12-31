$275.77 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report $275.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.10 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $256.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. 186,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,851. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $441,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer M. Payne sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $258,469.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $132,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

