$244.37 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report $244.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.99 million to $246.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $274.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 470,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.33 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Oil States International news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

