1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FRSB stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.
