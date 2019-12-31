1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FRSB stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans.

