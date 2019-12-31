$166.01 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) will report sales of $166.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.48 million. Liberty Property Trust posted sales of $180.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full-year sales of $645.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.45 million to $646.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $672.48 million, with estimates ranging from $653.52 million to $690.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

LPT traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 786,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,451. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

