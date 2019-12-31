$1.16 EPS Expected for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.32. Post reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.78.

NYSE POST traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 257,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.28. Post has a 12-month low of $87.30 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Post by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Post by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

