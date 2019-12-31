0694758 BC (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

0694758 BC LTD (CVE:GRG)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

About 0694758 BC (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its principal asset is the Chinchillas silver-lead-zinc project located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

