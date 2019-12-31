$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. WD-40 reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

WD-40 stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.14. The stock had a trading volume of 71,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average of $182.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WD-40 by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,606,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in WD-40 by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

