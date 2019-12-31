$0.69 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Aramark reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 1,671,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,512. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

