$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 92,617 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Saya Management LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 142,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.60. 559,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,778. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

