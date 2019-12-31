$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.37. 325,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,030. The stock has a market cap of $558.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.96%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 91.18%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.