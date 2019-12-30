Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $32.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,490. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 312,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,396. The company has a market cap of $855.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

