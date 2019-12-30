Zenith Energy (ASX:ZEN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Zenith Energy Limited (ASX:ZEN) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.66 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.66 ($0.46), approximately 31,397 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The firm has a market cap of $97.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Zenith Energy (ASX:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, operates, manages, and maintains remote power plants for the resources industry in Australia and Papua New Guinea. It offers various fuel source options, including thermal (diesel or gas), renewable, or hybrid systems (diesel/gas or thermal/renewables).

