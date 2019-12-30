Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POWI. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. Power Integrations has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $102.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $196,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $181,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,433.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,930 shares of company stock worth $5,057,553. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 30.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,802 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

