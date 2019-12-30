Zacks Investment Research Downgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This is evident from third-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein earnings met estimate but net sales missed the same. Both the top and the bottom line continued to decline year over year. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. The brand is likely to experience another solid year. Nonetheless, the company remains committed to improve Victoria’s Secret performance. However, management anticipates comps to be about flat to down marginally during fiscal 2019. Also, gross margin rate is likely to contract year over year primarily due to lower merchandise margin rate.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded L Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of LB stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 757.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 827.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

