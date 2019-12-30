Zacks: Brokerages Set $25.33 Target Price for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Twin River Worldwide’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

TRWH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 118,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.