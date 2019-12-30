Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.75 Price Target for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Harrow Health stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 149,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $191.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $30,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

