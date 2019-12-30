Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,050 shares of company stock worth $2,516,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,262,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,589,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.