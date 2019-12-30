Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $119.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.80 million. Switch reported sales of $103.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $455.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $456.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $510.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $525.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 60,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $927,600.00. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 18,270 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $290,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,289,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,292,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,933 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,356. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Switch by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Switch by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 99,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 50,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 363,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,217. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 163.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

