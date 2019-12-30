Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Sirius XM also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 9,147,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,158,562. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.