Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,280.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $871,130 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,881 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 71.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 209.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 309,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.66. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

