Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Fortive reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 43.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $177,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 646,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

