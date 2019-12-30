Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of SUPN stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $23.35. 379,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

