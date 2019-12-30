Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post sales of $2.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $3.00 million. QuickLogic posted sales of $3.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $10.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.50 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 50,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,600. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 797.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 124.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

