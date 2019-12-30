Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce $27.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.62 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $16.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $144.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $150.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.00 million, with estimates ranging from $139.08 million to $148.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 770,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,633,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 437,601 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,090,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 182,716 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 358,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,569. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.