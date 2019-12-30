Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post $50.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 727.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $46.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 million to $82.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.48 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $41.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.53% and a negative net margin of 842.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. 999,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

