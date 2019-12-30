Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings per share of ($1.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the highest is ($1.23). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($61.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.09) to ($14.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34).

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

TNXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. 799,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

