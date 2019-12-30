Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yeti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get Yeti alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Yeti has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,417,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,107,787. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,988 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 53.3% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti in the third quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.