Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 43.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 509.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xperi by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $926.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

