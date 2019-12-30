World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Receives $76.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,200. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 19.33 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.37. The company has a market cap of $683.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.29.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.