Wings (WINGS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,273.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $1.80 million and $32,273.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Kyber Network and Gatecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00194355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.01338750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Livecoin, IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.