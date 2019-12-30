Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.30.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.