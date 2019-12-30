Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Shares Up 0.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87, 2,404 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

