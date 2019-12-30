Webchain (WEB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, ChaoEX , EscoDEX and Coinroom.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00629365 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001423 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , Coinroom, RaisEX, STEX, BiteBTC and EscoDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

