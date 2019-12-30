Waltonchain Hits Market Capitalization of $15.18 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and $2.18 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004757 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Coinnest, Allbit and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01816036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062482 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,191,361 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Bithumb, Coinnest, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, HitBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Binance and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

