VoteCoin (VOT) Market Cap Tops $126,788.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $126,788.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00390225 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00108378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000548 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 72,298,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

