Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.71

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.71 and traded as high as $19.58. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 109,316 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.