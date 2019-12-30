Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Vitality Products Inc (CVE:VPI) shares traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and a PE ratio of -53.33.

About Vitality Products (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through its Website. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

