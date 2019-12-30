Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Receives $31.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of VIAB remained flat at $$24.22 on Friday. 41,869,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. Viacom has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viacom will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 487.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,429,000 after buying an additional 4,290,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viacom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,367,000 after buying an additional 1,730,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Viacom by 33.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,560,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,343,000 after buying an additional 895,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Viacom by 808.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after buying an additional 818,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Viacom by 24.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,748,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,322,000 after buying an additional 739,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

