Viacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $80,550.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $80,550.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00583812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009869 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,717 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, OOOBTC, Coinroom and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.