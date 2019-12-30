Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veoneer has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $33.11.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veoneer by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 365,756 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter worth $2,100,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veoneer by 81.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

