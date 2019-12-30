VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) Trading 6.6% Higher

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.20 and last traded at $179.49, 46,027 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,095,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGAZ. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN in the third quarter worth about $4,244,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 415.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 18.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 38.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

