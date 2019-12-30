Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) vs. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ:TEVA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $580,000.00 71.14 -$20.46 million ($0.62) -1.85 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $18.85 billion 0.56 -$2.15 billion $2.80 3.47

Vascular Biogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -3,050.43% -37.19% -30.44% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -22.88% 15.41% 4.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vascular Biogenics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 4 14 6 0 2.08

Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 139.13%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $10.64, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Vascular Biogenics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and in Phase III clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for Phase II clinical trials for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The company is also developing VB-111, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with various types of advanced metastatic cancer types, including thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and lung cancer. In addition, it is developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases; VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based compound for the control of chronic inflammatory disorders; and VB-600 that is in pre-clinical stage for targeting of MOSPD2 for immuno-oncology and anti-inflammatory applications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

