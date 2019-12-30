ValuEngine Lowers Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLNO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $55,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $501,625.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.