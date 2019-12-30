USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 872,700 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 20.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,180,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 203,798 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 14.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 498,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 361,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 16.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 79.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 81,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,562. The company has a market cap of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. USA Truck has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $20.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

