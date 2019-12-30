Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 15,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $31,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,521.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 25,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $57,074.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,076 shares of company stock valued at $203,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. The company has a market cap of $91.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Urban One has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.06 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

