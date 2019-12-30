UralsCoin (URALS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded up 50.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar. UralsCoin has a market cap of $2,222.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin Coin Profile

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

